At least 5 dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport, sources tell ABC News

-Multiple dead in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport

-Shooter in custody

-ATF responding

-Gov. Scott en route pic.twitter.com/9ns0xVudxD — ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2017

Confirming multiple people are dead, and a number of people were transported to a hospital from @FLLFlyer. Upper level of airport open. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Everyone evacuated off neighboring plane after reported shooting in baggage. We?re sitting on tarmac. Florida! pic.twitter.com/4h5kRTECso — Stephen Falk (@stephenfalk) January 6, 2017

At least five people were killed in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, official sources told ABC News. A suspect is in custody, a senior federal official said.The Broward County sheriff said there were five deaths and eight people were injured.The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said the incident occurred in a public area, not a secure area. The terminal is being repopulated and all passengers are being re-screened, the TSA said.The airport said the incident was in the baggage claim area at Terminal 2, which was evacuated.News stations showed video of medics taking care of a bleeding victim outside the airport. News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers, including tactical units, rushed to the scene.Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and "everyone is running."------