Attorney for accused Fresno State serial groper claims client was framed during identification process

Deandre Jean-Pierre's attorney said on Tuesday, based on the evidence he has seen he believes his client was framed during the identification process by detectives. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Deandre Jean-Pierre's attorney said on Tuesday, based on the evidence he has seen he believes his client was framed during the identification process by detectives.

"My understanding is the initial identification went something like this, 'Hi, we have this photograph, is this the person that did it?' The response was it kinda sorta looks like him," said Franz Criego, Jean-Pierre's attorney.

Jean-Pierre is accused of coming out after the sun set last November. Fresno police said he fondled unsuspecting women near the area of Cedar and Barstow.

Tuesday, the one-time enthusiastic former Bulldog mascot was not smiling. He was handed a criminal protective order forcing him to stay away from the alleged victims, including the one that lives in the same apartment complex as he does.

Criego has been hired to represent Jean-Pierre and says the allegations have turned his client's life upside down.

"He's lived a secluded life, unfortunately, because of these allegations, he's lost his employment. He's lost out on some school benefits and that's about the extent of it."

Action News interviewed John-Pierre on several occasions for events and issues on the Fresno State campus.

Jean-Pierre pleaded not guilty during the arraignment and if convicted, he could serve up to four years for these crimes.
