Aunt of 4-year-old girl found dead in Porterville arrested for allegedly suffocating her

Porterville police are investigating the death of a child and are considering it a homicide.The four-year-old girl, who has been identified as Sophia Caraveo, was found unresponsive early Tuesday morning at a home on G Street near Orange. Emergency personnel were not able to revive her.Police determined that the child's aunt, Santa Christina Pablo, allegedly intentionally suffocated the child-- the motive is still under investigation.Pablo was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Sheriff's Office for Murder.The investigation is still ongoing.