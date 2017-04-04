TULARE COUNTY

Aunt of 4-year-old girl found dead in Porterville arrested for allegedly suffocating her

Porterville police are investigating the death of a child and are considering it a homicide. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Porterville police are investigating the death of a child and are considering it a homicide.

The four-year-old girl, who has been identified as Sophia Caraveo, was found unresponsive early Tuesday morning at a home on G Street near Orange. Emergency personnel were not able to revive her.

Police determined that the child's aunt, Santa Christina Pablo, allegedly intentionally suffocated the child-- the motive is still under investigation.

Pablo was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Sheriff's Office for Murder.

The investigation is still ongoing.

