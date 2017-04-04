Aunt of 4-year-old girl found dead in Porterville arrested for allegedly suffocating her

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --Porterville police are investigating the death of a child and are considering it a homicide.
The four-year-old girl, who has been identified as Sophia Caraveo, was found unresponsive early Tuesday morning at a home on G Street near Orange. Emergency personnel were not able to revive her.
Police determined that the child's aunt, Santa Christina Pablo, allegedly intentionally suffocated the child-- the motive is still under investigation.
Pablo was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Sheriff's Office for Murder.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.