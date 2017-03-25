FRESNO

Authorities identify suspected shooter that left 1 dead, 4 injured in Southeast Fresno

Kyle Holaday, 26, was arrested about two blocks away after getting hit by a car while trying to escape. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
One person was killed and four others were injured, including a 5-month-old child, after shots rang out inside a southeast Fresno home Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at a home near Tulare and Peach Avenues, and authorities identified the suspect as 26-year-old Kyle Holaday.

Holaday was arrested about two blocks away after getting hit by a car while trying to escape. Cell phone video shows the intense moments leading to his arrest.

Holaday was seen on the ground feet away from what appears to be a weapon. Action News went back to the home where Fresno County Sheriff's deputies served a search warrant at the home where the violence took place.

Despite there being five cars in the driveway, no one came to the door.

Neighbors, however, say the entire incident that let a man in his 60s dead and injuring a 5-month-old baby and two others, is heartbreaking.

"I pray for the family, that's all we can do," neighbor Sarah Vartanian said.

Detectives said that Holaday lived at the home and was related to at least one of the victims.

The baby has been released from the hospital after suffering a graze wound, there's no word on the condition of the other victims.
1 dead, 4 injured, including 5-month-old, in Southeast Fresno shooting
