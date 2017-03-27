Authorities investigating homicide after Huron shooting leave one dead

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one person has died following a shooting in Huron Monday afternoon.The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near Lassen Avenue and 10th Street when two people were driving along Lassen when the suspect started firing at them. Both were hit, killing one while the other was treated and released at the scene.Detectives said the suspect was driving a light-colored compact car.There is still very limited information into the shooting and deputies are asking anyone with information to come forward or call 559-600-3111.