Authorities investigating homicide in Dinuba after man shot dead

In the south valley, police are searching for the suspects involved in a shooting that left one person dead Friday night.The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near East Golden Way and College Avenue in Dinuba.Officers were originally called to the home for a disturbance, but when they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.The victim has not been named and detectives are now asking people in the surrounding homes whether they saw something unusual.