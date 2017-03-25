TULARE COUNTY

Authorities investigating homicide in Dinuba after man shot dead

EMBED </>More News Videos

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near East Golden Way and College Avenue in Dinuba. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In the south valley, police are searching for the suspects involved in a shooting that left one person dead Friday night.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near East Golden Way and College Avenue in Dinuba.

Officers were originally called to the home for a disturbance, but when they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim has not been named and detectives are now asking people in the surrounding homes whether they saw something unusual.
Related Topics:
newstulare countyhomicide investigationDinuba
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Disney and other organizations partner up to promote reading, donate books to Tulare School District
Downtown Visalia welcomes new bank with coffee shop inside
Family of London doctor with roots in South Valley talk about his heroic actions during terror attack
Tulare residents describe golf course as war zone after thunderstorm uproots trees
More tulare county
NEWS
After health care failure, tax reform the next big item on Trump's legislative agenda
Suspect in custody after fatal Las Vegas bus shooting
Woman arrested after allegedly crashing into Sanger police cruiser while drunk
Man hospitalized after being shot during northwest Fresno house party
More News
Top Stories
Authorities identify suspected shooter that left 1 dead, 4 injured in Southeast Fresno
Woman arrested after allegedly crashing into Sanger police cruiser while drunk
Man hospitalized after being shot during northwest Fresno house party
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting along the Las Vegas Strip; gunman surrenders
Clovis police call in SWAT team after shooting
Oakland running out of time to keep Raiders
1 dead, 4 injured, including 5-month-old, in Southeast Fresno shooting
Show More
Ryan pulls 'fundamentally flawed' GOP health care bill
Valley congressmen and experts sound off on withdrawal of Obamacare replacement
Former Dos Palos High School teacher pleads not guilty to sex charges
Caltrans crews call on CA lawmakers for more resources to fix roads
Crews break ground on state-of-the-art wellness center in Fowler
More News
Top Video
Authorities identify suspected shooter that left 1 dead, 4 injured in Southeast Fresno
Woman arrested after allegedly crashing into Sanger police cruiser while drunk
Man hospitalized after being shot during northwest Fresno house party
Crews break ground on state-of-the-art wellness center in Fowler
More Video