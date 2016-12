Crews are investigating a suspicious fire Saturday at the Target on Mooney Blvd near Highway 63.The fire happened just after 10:30 p.m. Friday night. The fire was discovered in the paper goods section and was put out by employees using fire extinguishers.The cause has yet to be determined but investigators are checking surveillance cameras for anyone who may have been in the area at the time.Damage is estimated at only a few hundred dollars.