Authorities searching for culprits suspected of multiple armed robberies in Caruthers

Surveillance video captures two men believed to be responsible for at least two armed robberies in Caruthers.Fifteen minutes before closing time at the Dollar General, the armed, masked bandits walked in with no plans to shop.A clear picture shows one of them carrying a rifle, while the other went behind the counter demanding one of the employees empty cash from the safe and register into plastic bags.Meanwhile, the suspect with the firearm is pacing around the store pointing the rifle in his hand. Deputies believe he was searching for other people inside."If someone is going to be at gunpoint, why would you even go there," said Jessica Sousa, who frequents the store. "You'd rather stay at home then shop at these stores."And it is not just this store, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office is certain these same two men back in February robbed a gas station right down the street.That surveillance video shows them walking through the door wearing the same hoodies and holding what appears to be the same weapon.It's more reason why investigators want you to take a good look at them before they strike again."The longer that this type of stuff goes on, the likelihood of someone getting hurt does increase," said Toni Botti with the sheriff's office.But back at the Dollar General, customers are noticing when the doors open, a security guard is on the other side. It's a welcomed sight after some rather frightening encounters."I never noticed it right before until right now," resident Jimmy Pilgrim said. "I didn't know who the hell he was, good to see though, yeah. They're taking care of it because you never know when something is going to happen."The Dollar General that was robbed last Thursday was also robbed about two months ago, but detectives do not believe the suspects are the same.As for those two employees in the store, authorities say they were shaken up but thankfully not injured.