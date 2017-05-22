FRESNO COUNTY

Authorities searching for culprits suspected of multiple armed robberies in Caruthers

EMBED </>More Videos

A Dollar General store was robbed last week, and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office is certain these same two men robbed a gas station back in February. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Surveillance video captures two men believed to be responsible for at least two armed robberies in Caruthers.

Fifteen minutes before closing time at the Dollar General, the armed, masked bandits walked in with no plans to shop.

A clear picture shows one of them carrying a rifle, while the other went behind the counter demanding one of the employees empty cash from the safe and register into plastic bags.

Meanwhile, the suspect with the firearm is pacing around the store pointing the rifle in his hand. Deputies believe he was searching for other people inside.

"If someone is going to be at gunpoint, why would you even go there," said Jessica Sousa, who frequents the store. "You'd rather stay at home then shop at these stores."

And it is not just this store, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office is certain these same two men back in February robbed a gas station right down the street.

That surveillance video shows them walking through the door wearing the same hoodies and holding what appears to be the same weapon.
It's more reason why investigators want you to take a good look at them before they strike again.

"The longer that this type of stuff goes on, the likelihood of someone getting hurt does increase," said Toni Botti with the sheriff's office.

But back at the Dollar General, customers are noticing when the doors open, a security guard is on the other side. It's a welcomed sight after some rather frightening encounters.

"I never noticed it right before until right now," resident Jimmy Pilgrim said. "I didn't know who the hell he was, good to see though, yeah. They're taking care of it because you never know when something is going to happen."

The Dollar General that was robbed last Thursday was also robbed about two months ago, but detectives do not believe the suspects are the same.

As for those two employees in the store, authorities say they were shaken up but thankfully not injured.
Related Topics:
newsfresno countysurveillance videorobberyCaruthers
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Sanger principal receives heartwarming welcome back after battling cancer
Head-on crash along Highway 180 leaves man dead
Pirate Festival takes over Kearney Park
Elm Fire near Coalinga grows to 10,300 acres, 85 percent contained
More fresno county
NEWS
22 dead, around 59 injured after explosion at Ariana Grande concert, UK police say
22 dead, 59 injured after reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena: Police
'Broken' Ariana Grande speaks out after deadly Manchester concert: 'I don't have words'
'Everyone was just screaming': Chaos at Ariana Grande concert
More News
Top Stories
22 dead, around 59 injured after explosion at Ariana Grande concert, UK police say
Edison High campus mourns death of valedictorian Neng Thao
New parking structure a major part of multi-million Fresno City College makeover
Construction ramps up on Manchester Center renovation
Firefighters and construction workers try to stay cool during triple digit weather
Cal Fire crews train in anticipation of busy fire season
City of Fresno working on deal to sell Grizzlies team
Show More
Porterville-area schools preparing for hot finish to school year
Man dies after contracting botulism from NorCal gas station food
Edison High School valedictorian Neng Thao dies in San Joaquin River drowning
Trump administration approves $650M for Caltrain
Three arrested for Kings County bar fight
More News
Top Video
22 dead, around 59 injured after explosion at Ariana Grande concert, UK police say
Edison High campus mourns death of valedictorian Neng Thao
New parking structure a major part of multi-million Fresno City College makeover
Today's Top Stories
More Video