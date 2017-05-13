MERCED COUNTY

Authorities searching for escaped Atwater inmate

Cabrera-Hernandez was serving an 115-month prison sentence for multiple crimes including carjacking, robbery and previous prison escape attempts. (U.S. Department of Justice)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A search is on for a federal inmate who escaped from United States Penitentiary, Atwater Friday night.

Prison guards discovered 26-year-old Guaymar Cabrera-Hernandez missing from his cell around 8:30 p.m. He is described as being approximately 5-foot-3, 125 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes.

Cabrera-Hernandez was serving an 115-month prison sentence for multiple crimes including carjacking, robbery and previous prison escape attempts.

Authorities did not say how Cabrera-Hernandez escaped but say the institution has been secured.

Anyone with information on his location should contact authorities.
Related Topics:
newsescaped prisonermerced countyAtwater
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MERCED COUNTY
Former Los Banos priest pleads not guilty to second child pornography charge
Dozens arrested in Merced gang sweep
North Valley woman gives birth to baby weighing more than 13 pounds
Experts warn of influx of pests and insects across Valley after wet winter
More merced county
NEWS
North Korea launches missile; launch being assessed
Researcher 'accidentally' stops spread of 'unprecedented' global cyberattack
Cyberattack thwarted by flipping 'kill switch' but experts fear new blitz
Trump says 'fast decision' on new FBI head is possible as candidate interviews underway
More News
Top Stories
Worldwide cyberattack forces Microsoft to offer free security fix
Former Fresno Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster prepares to speak in own defense
Hackers launch massive, global ransomware cyber attack
Fresno County crews train for high-risk, night time rescues ahead of swim season
Mom of 21-year-old killed in Visalia hit-and-run speaks out
Sunnyside man claims paranoia led to murder of fiancee
Fresno Firefighters: House burns three times in four weeks, expected to collapse
Show More
Former Los Banos priest pleads not guilty to second child pornography charge
Hearing for Fresno Shooting Spree suspect postponed
Fresno family still looking for help weeks after flooding damages home
Ohio boy, 8, bullied at school days before killing himself
Body found in a canal north of Los Banos
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos