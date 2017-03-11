FRESNO COUNTY

Authorities still searching for suspects in double homicide in Orange Cove

EMBED </>More News Videos

A memorial of candles is all that's left after 27-year-old Alex Esquivel and 24-year-old Javier Lizaola were found dead. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A small, tight-knit community is in shock after a Friday shooting that left two young men dead in Orange Cove.

The shooting happened near the bike trail at Railroad Avenue and 11th Street. A memorial of candles is all that's left after 27-year-old Alex Esquivel and 24-year-old Javier Lizaola were found dead.

Throughout the day candles were lit for the two victims. Both were found shot to death near a bench at around 8 p.m. Detectives say two kids walking home from a store discovered them.

A family friend of one of the victims says this is every parent's worst nightmare.

"Our kids are supposed to live us out," Alejandra Costilla said. "They're supposed to live, and we supposed to die before them and this kind of killing, shooting and stabbing got to stop - it has to be stopped already, it's enough, it's enough."

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says there is no known motive at this time has and there's no informative on a suspect.
Related Topics:
newshomicide investigationfresno countyOrange Cove
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Authorities investigating double homicide in Orange Cove
FRESNO COUNTY
Authorities investigating double homicide in Orange Cove
Kingsburg man sentenced for killing 21-year-old with 'heart of gold'
Hundreds line Chowchilla streets for 60th annual stampede
10-year-old in Parlier caught shining laser at Fresno County Sheriff's Office aircraft
More fresno county
NEWS
Four teens arrested after string of robberies across Hanford, Lemoore
Fresno man connected to death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez arrested
Head-on crash near Hanford leaves one dead
3-year-old girl dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
More News
Top Stories
Authorities investigating double homicide in Orange Cove
Police searching for driver in hit-in-run crash in Southeast Fresno
Cop tells man it's against the law to record him (it isn't)
Admins of Facebook page working with local leaders to reduce crime in the Tower District
Major road to Yosemite nearly ready to reopen after weeks of construction
Judge hands Fresno man 22-year prison sentence for kidnapping, beating girlfriend
Suspect shot after chase, gunfight with authorities in Merced County
Show More
Kingsburg man sentenced for killing 21-year-old with 'heart of gold'
Fresno health care professionals run into unexpected problems on medical mission trip to Southeast Asia
Ulta Beauty distribution center to open in Fresno
Veterans gathered to support bill that will track veteran suicide in California
Attorney general seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys
More News
Top Video
Authorities investigating double homicide in Orange Cove
Police searching for driver in hit-in-run crash in Southeast Fresno
Admins of Facebook page working with local leaders to reduce crime in the Tower District
Suspect shot after chase, gunfight with authorities in Merced County
More Video