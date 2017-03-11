Authorities still searching for suspects in double homicide in Orange Cove

A small, tight-knit community is in shock after a Friday shooting that left two young men dead in Orange Cove.The shooting happened near the bike trail at Railroad Avenue and 11th Street. A memorial of candles is all that's left after 27-year-old Alex Esquivel and 24-year-old Javier Lizaola were found dead.Throughout the day candles were lit for the two victims. Both were found shot to death near a bench at around 8 p.m. Detectives say two kids walking home from a store discovered them.A family friend of one of the victims says this is every parent's worst nightmare."Our kids are supposed to live us out," Alejandra Costilla said. "They're supposed to live, and we supposed to die before them and this kind of killing, shooting and stabbing got to stop - it has to be stopped already, it's enough, it's enough."The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says there is no known motive at this time has and there's no informative on a suspect.