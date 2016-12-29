Avenal woman arrested after infant tested positive for meth

Emergency medical services rushed a 5-month-old child to the hospital on Tuesday after the baby appeared to be suffering from seizures. While the child was at the hospital, the police were notified that the baby tested positive for Methamphetamine.After an investigation, Avenal Police arrested the baby's mother, Corrina Ann Mendoza, on child endangerment charges. She has been booked into the Kings County Jail.Authorities say Child Protective Services have taken custody of the 5-month-old, as well as a 3-year-old sibling.