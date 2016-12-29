KINGS COUNTY

Avenal woman arrested after infant tested positive for meth

Benjamin Kirk
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Emergency medical services rushed a 5-month-old child to the hospital on Tuesday after the baby appeared to be suffering from seizures. While the child was at the hospital, the police were notified that the baby tested positive for Methamphetamine.

After an investigation, Avenal Police arrested the baby's mother, Corrina Ann Mendoza, on child endangerment charges. She has been booked into the Kings County Jail.

Authorities say Child Protective Services have taken custody of the 5-month-old, as well as a 3-year-old sibling.
Related Topics:
newsmethmethamphetaminekings countyAvenal
(Copyright ©2016 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
KINGS COUNTY
4 injured, N/B I-5 closed in Kettleman City after Greyhound bus and big rig crash
2 Teens became heroes after jumping into action when a truck flipped into a canal near Lemoore
Hanford police looking for credit card cloning suspects
Hanford Fox Theatre cancels all shows in December
More kings county
NEWS
Punishment for Alleged Russian Hacking Expected to Be Announced Today
Putin Says Syria Cease-Fire Deal Reached, Hostilities to End Friday
Debbie Reynolds, Hollywood Legend and Mother of Carrie Fisher, Dies at 84
Wintry Storm in Store for the Northeast
More News
Top Stories
State investigators make arrest at Fresno's Hmong New Year celebration
4 injured, N/B I-5 closed in Kettleman City after Greyhound bus and big rig crash
Duck causes traffic problems on Highway 180 at Peach Avenue
2 Teens became heroes after jumping into action when a truck flipped into a canal near Lemoore
Crash in Fresno County sends 5 to hospital, including 2 children
Actress Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
Overnight earthquakes in Nevada shake the Valley
Show More
Residents of a Fresno long-term hotel say repairs are happening too slowly and people are getting sick
Woman facing charges after Atwater police says she rammed her car into boyfriend's garage
4.0-magnitude earthquake hits Morongo Valley
Meth, gun found in car outside Sanger Walmart during bomb threat
Best friend of pilot killed in Northwest Fresno plane crash mourning loss, recalls 2002 plane crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have recently passed away
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market
More Photos