NEWS

Arizona trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
EMBED </>More News Videos

An Arizona trooper trying to help a motorist in a rollover crash was shot in an ambush-style attack by a random suspect, who was then fatally shot by a Good Samaritan driving by. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
TONOPAH, Ariz. --
An Arizona trooper trying to help a motorist in a rollover crash was shot in an ambush-style attack by a random suspect, who was then fatally shot by a Good Samaritan driving by.

The trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) was at a traffic stop when he received a report about a driver whose car was shot at near a median at milepost 81 on Interstate 10, reported ABC15, an ABC affiliate in Arizona.

The trooper left the traffic stop to investigate this call when he came across a rollover crash and saw that a woman had been ejected from the wreckage.

When the trooper began working to block lanes, a suspect came from an unknown direction and "ambushed" him, according to DPS.

The suspect shot him at least once in the chest-shoulder area and fought the trooper to the ground.

A passerby saw the fight unfolding and stopped to render aid to the trooper, who asked for help.

However, the suspect ignored the Good Samaritan's orders to stop attacking the trooper.

That's when the passerby went to his car, grabbed a gun and fatally shot the suspect, reported ABC15.

DPS said the injured trooper, who has been with the department for 27 years, was taken to an area hospital, where he was awaiting surgery. He is in stable condition.

The woman who was ejected in the rollover crash died from her injuries, authorities said. The cause of the wreck was not known.

DPS Col. Frank Milstead said he has yet to speak to the passerby, but he had this message for him:

"Thank you because I don't know if my trooper would be alive today without your assistance."

The incident was under investigation.

ABC15 contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsshootingu.s. & worldgood samaritancar crashrollover crashArizona
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
What's Next for Obamacare Repeal
Ex-'Melrose Place' actress to be resentenced in fatal drunken driving crash
Lady Liberty has new face on anniversary coin
Marijuana in California: What's legal, what isn't now?
More News
Top Stories
1-year-old son of correctional officer killed after sister accidentally shoots him with handgun
Not so fast, drought may cause continuing concerns
MAP: Widespread flooding reported on the east side of Fresno and Clovis
Marijuana in California: What's legal, what isn't now?
2 Tower of Power band members hit by train in Oakland
Tule River Tribe Chairman lays out major proposal to move casino to Porterville
Storm damage causing problems all over the Valley
Show More
Fire destroys Squaw Valley trailer where a sexual predator had contracted to live
NYPD: 12-year-old pulls gun on classmate over chicken nuggets
Merced County officials keeping an eye on the storm as they deal with flooding
Parents who lost two little boys begged a judge to send drunk driver to prison for life
More than 40 percent of California out of drought, officials say
More News
Top Video
1-year-old son of correctional officer killed after sister accidentally shoots him with handgun
2 Tower of Power band members hit by train in Oakland
MAP: Widespread flooding reported on the east side of Fresno and Clovis
Fire destroys Squaw Valley trailer where a sexual predator had contracted to live
More Video