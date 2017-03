A beer truck driver is accused of stealing a truckload of beer to sell by himself for a profit, according to police.Keith Fleming, 58, has been charged with theft after allegedly stealing beer he was supposed to deliver to Austin from the Anheuser-Busch brewery on Gellhorn earlier this week.A neighbor tipped off police that the beer was being unloaded into a private residence on Hershe Street in northeast Houston, and Fleming was arrested.No other details have been released.