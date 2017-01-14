Redwood Creek in Humboldt County, November 2016 (left) and in January 2017.

Recent rainstorms have helped to bring large swaths of the state out of the drought in one year, though Southern California still remains too dry.

This combination of two file photos shows, top, the cracked and dry bed of the Almaden Reservoir in 2014, in San Jose and, below, the same reservoir full of water in 2016.

Photos from our #PalomarIncident water rescue earlier today. Photos courtesy of CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department. #CAStorm #CAFlood pic.twitter.com/zpB2cyCFxA — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) January 13, 2017

This winter's heavy rainstorms have helped bring much of California out of the drought.Before and after pictures show a stark contrast in many areas of the state.At Lake Oroville, north of Sacramento, dramatic photos show deeply receded waters a year ago, with boats having to huddle closely together just to remain afloat. In just a year, the lake has doubled its water volume, from about 1.5 million acre feet to 2.7 million now.Similarly Redwood Creek in Humboldt County has seen a renewed lushness along its watershed as it passes through Muir Woods and flows to the ocean.Maps from the U.S. Drought Monitor also starkly illustrate the improvement.Last year at this time, almost 97 percent of the state was considered to be at some level of drought.Today the figure is down to 58 percent, with the most severe levels, technically termed "exceptional drought," remaining only in about two percent of the state, centered around the coast of Southern California as illustrated in the darkest red areas of the map.Last year, exceptional drought covered 42 percent of the state.While the storms have renewed waterways and landscapes, they have also brought serious flooding to many parts of the state, from the Bay Area to the Inland Empire.