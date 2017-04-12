FRESNO COUNTY

Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
According to CHP, a bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car at Academy and Belmont in Fresno County.


Police said the victim was with another bicyclist when he was hit and was the only one injured.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene.
Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
