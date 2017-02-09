FRESNO

Bicyclists taken to the hospital after being involved in an accident with 2 cars in West Central Fresno

Two bicyclists and two cars were involved in an accident in West Central Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two bicyclists and two cars were involved in an accident in West Central Fresno.

Police were called out to Olive and Pleasant just after 6:30 Wednesday night. Investigators said a man and woman in their 50's were hit.

The car involved stopped to help. However, police said another car driving by also hit one of the bicyclists while they were on the ground.

The cyclists are now recovering in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are reminding the public to use fixed lighting if you are out on your bike at night and to wear a helmet.
