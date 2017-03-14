MERCED COUNTY

Bishop Ochoa asks for items stolen from his car in Los Banos to be returned

Rev. Armando X. Ochoa, Bishop, Diocese of Fresno, holding his wooden Crosier which is now missing.

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
On Sunday, Rev. Armando X. Ochoa, Bishop, Diocese of Fresno said someone broke into his car while he was at the M & M Italian Restaurant in Los Banos and stole his Crosier, Oil Stock and Ritual Book.

Ochoa said the wooden Crosier was presented to him by the people of God at his installation as Bishop of the Diocese of Fresno five years ago. The Oil Stock was given to him when he was ordained as Bishop 30 years ago.

The Bishop asked that if anyone knows the whereabouts of these items, he would deeply appreciate it if they were returned. They may be brought to St. Joseph's Church in Los Banos located at 1621 Center Ave., "no questions asked."
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
