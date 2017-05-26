Boating accident at Pine Flat Lake leaves one dead, one injured

Possible boating accident on Kings River above Pine Flat Lake. Life flight just took off with possibly one person. pic.twitter.com/WChvmDRuBp — Veronica Miracle (@VeronicaABC30) May 27, 2017

A woman is dead after the boat she was riding on sank at Pine Flat Lake Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said.Authorities were called out around 4:30 p.m. when another group of boaters says two people went out on the lake but never returned.A sheriff's office helicopter spotted the woman's body and an injured man in the debris field after the boat sank for an unknown reason. The man was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive.It's not known if they were wearing life jackets.The identity of the victims has not been released.Stay with ABC30 for updates.