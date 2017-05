BREAKING: Tulare County search and rescue crews recover body of man in Tule River. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/sVD4L6OaO7 — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) May 3, 2017

Tulare County search and rescue has pulled out the body of a man who fell into the Tule River.The incident happened in the Coffee Camp area near Springville. This is around the same area where two girls fell into the Tule River and drowned last month.