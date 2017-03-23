British police arrest 7 in connection with London attack

British police say they believe the attacker who killed four people including a police officer outside Parliament acted alone and was 'inspired by international terrorism.'Metropolitan Police counter terrorism chief Mark Rowley says that police have raided six addresses and arrested seven people in connection with Wednesday's attack by a knife-wielding man who also mowed down pedestrians with an SUV. Rowley refused to identify the attacker.He said that the death toll stands at five, including the attacker, a police officer guarding Parliament and three civilians. He said that 29 people required hospitalization and seven of them are in critical condition.