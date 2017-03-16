NEWS

Bulletproof vest saves deputy's life after suspect opens fire on him in Hesperia

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released these surveillance images that show a suspect who fired at a deputy and fled on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

By and ABC7.com staff
HESPERIA, Calif. --
A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy's bulletproof vest saved his life early Thursday morning when he was shot by a gunman at a gas station in Hesperia, authorities said.

A manhunt was underway following the incident, which began at a Chevron at the intersection of Ranchero Road and Escondido Avenue, according to investigators. The deputy confronted a robbery suspect at the gas station and tried to pepper-spray the man, who then brandished a gun and opened fire, the sheriff's department said.

The deputy was struck at least once, as was his marked SUV, authorities said. His vehicle was later seen with what appeared to be two gunshot holes in its windshield.


The deputy returned fire and pursued the suspect, who escaped and remained at large.

News video later showed the deputy rubbing the part of his torso where he apparently had been struck. He was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released a surveillance photo of the man being sought. He is described as being in his 40s. The photo shows him wearing a collared shirt and dark sport coat inside the gas station's convenience store.

The suspect's vehicle is said to be a black Chrysler 200 sedan with paper license plates.
Related Topics:
newspolice officer shotshootingpolice officer injuredsan bernardino county sheriff's departmentHesperiaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
10-year-old boy dies after being trapped in snow pile from late-winter storm
GOP health care bill narrowly clears a committee despite conservative opposition
Read the full White House budget blueprint
Woman fatally struck by train in midst of modeling shoot
3-year-old girl lived alone with dead mom for days, police say
More News
Top Stories
DOJ investigation finds 8 people in Fresno County stole from the dead, one used money to pay for sex
Construction workers find remains near Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino
3.6 earthquake strikes near Avenal, USGS reports
Trump wants to slash State Department budget by 28 percent
3-year-old girl lived alone with dead mom for days, police say
Trump budget: Defense spending a priority over agency money
Video shows moment that caused suspect to shoot himself in Hawthorne
Show More
A federal judge in Maryland has blocked President Donald Trump's revised travel ban
North Valley school rallying around family of 11-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash
Walmart ends plans for distribution center in Merced, city says
Mom: Clogged 911 calls led to baby's death in Dallas
Demand for downtown Visalia property is strong, including new residential project
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos