FRESNO

Burglars are caught on camera stealing Christmas gifts from Fresno home
EMBED </>More News Videos

The female and male burglars were quick and wasted no time loading the presents into the back of their car before taking off. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A heartbroken family is scrambling to find gifts Saturday after their Christmas is ruined by thieves.

The Northwest Fresno resident said the burglars went to their home and stole presents meant for their young daughters on Thursday at around noon, taking off with Christmas presents and home accessories.

And it was all caught on a surveillance camera that was mounted above the garage.

"The video feed shows about five minutes," homeowner Greg Sanmiguel said.

That was the amount of time it took two thieves to back into his driveway, get out of the SUV and break into their home filled with Christmas gifts for two little girls.

Sanmiguel says the suspects made entry by going through his garage.

"They just tried to pry it open, and you can see where if you get under here," he said, pointing to the location. "You can lift it enough if you really wanted to."

The female and male burglars were quick and wasted no time loading the presents into the back of their car before taking off.

"Just feel violated that someone could come in your personal space in the middle of the day," Sanmiguel said.

One of the gifts stolen was this $200 Barbie Dreamhouse for Sammiguel's daughters.

"I was just heartbroken because this is what she had her heart set on for a long time," he explained. "She's been telling us for months that she wants Santa to bring her a dreamhouse."

Worried their Christmas would be ruined, Sanmiguel started scanning through Craigslist because local stores were sold out of it. After hours of no luck, he finally found one in Sacramento.

"My cousin lives in Sacramento, so he went and got it for me," he said.

Now that Christmas has been saved, Sanmiguel wants the thieves caught. And although California Highway Patrol officers found the burglars' SUV abandoned in a canal Saturday in Southwest Fresno without gifts, the search for the two Christmas bandits is still on.

"I just want these bad people off the streets so they won't do this to another family or another child and take their gifts," Sanmiguel said.
Related Topics:
newssurveillance videoburglaryfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2016 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Hundreds pack Fresno churches for early Christmas service
Fresno Police investigating homicide on Highway 180 near Marks
Fresno woman believes burglars scouted neighborhood for targets before break-in
CHP officers respond to dozens of crashes across Fresno as holiday travel ramps up
More fresno
NEWS
Obama in Hawaii: Dad-Daughters Day With Sasha, Malia
Trumps Attend Church Services on Christmas Eve
Man dies after crashing into tree in Clovis
Authorities investigating possible arson fire inside Visalia Target
Firefighters believe unattended space heater sparked Visalia house fire
More News
Top Stories
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr out indefinitely after suffering broken fibula
Fresno Police investigating homicide on Highway 180 near Marks
Authorities searching for suspect after man shot dead in Goshen
Man dies after crashing into tree in Clovis
Authorities investigating possible arson fire inside Visalia Target
Firefighters believe unattended space heater sparked Visalia house fire
CHP officers respond to dozens of crashes across Fresno as holiday travel ramps up
Show More
Grapevine back open after winter storms forced full closure
Fresno woman believes burglars scouted neighborhood for targets before break-in
Star Wars' Carrie Fisher suffers massive heart attack on a plane
Southbound Highway 99 shut down south of Merced after deadly crash
Babysitter pleads not guilty to stealing Los Banos family's life savings for Vegas trip
More News
Top Video
Man dies after crashing into tree in Clovis
Authorities investigating possible arson fire inside Visalia Target
Firefighters believe unattended space heater sparked Visalia house fire
Authorities searching for suspect after man shot dead in Goshen
More Video