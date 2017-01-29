TULARE COUNTY

Bus driver involved in fiery Tulare County crash dies weeks later

They said he suffered severe burns and had a number of infections, causing his body to shut down. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The 48-year-old transit bus driver involved in a fiery crash in Tulare County two weeks ago has died.

Daniel Johnson's two daughters say their father passed away at the hospital Tuesday. They said he suffered severe burns and had a number of infections, causing his body to shut down.

As the family plans for Johnson's funeral, they are choosing to remember the life he lived.

"He was very into church and got me into church," his daughter Danielle Johnson said. "He was very caring, and I would say he was the best dad anyone could ever have."

"He knew how to make you laugh just by doing the silliest stuff," said Johnson's other daughter, Katelynn Carrillo. "He loved motorcycles. He loved watching live bands. He loved beer."

The California Highway Patrol says the driver of the Ford Fiesta that hit Johnson's bus ran a stop sign.

She and her passenger died at the scene.
