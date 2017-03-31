NEWS

California cigarette tax set to go up $2 per pack

EMBED </>More News Videos

The price of a pack of cigarettes is about to go up in California. (KABC)

The price of a pack of cigarettes is about to go up in California.

The state cigarette tax rises by $2 a pack on Saturday, more than doubling the current 87-cent tax. Taxes also will rise for other tobacco and vaping products.

Voters approved the tax increase in November. It's projected to raise up to $1.4 billion a year.

Much of the money is earmarked for Medi-Cal, a health plan for people with low incomes jointly funded by the state and federal governments.

Anti-smoking groups say the higher tax will encourage people to quit smoking or never to start.

California lawmakers approved a spate of other anti-tobacco measures last year, including increasing the smoking age from 18 to 21.
Related Topics:
newscigarettestaxessmokinghealthCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US cancer deaths are decreasing, study finds
Flynn's Russia connections back in the spotlight
Atlanta residents may face travel nightmare after highway bridge collapses
Former 'Power Rangers' actor sentenced to 6 years in sword stabbing death
Spicer: Trump 'believes that Mike Flynn should go testify'
More News
Top Stories
Rep. Devin Nunes returns to the Valley amid controversy in Washington
Witness testimony underway in the trial of a Merced County man accused of killing 9-month-old son
Judge approves $25 million Trump University settlement
Tulare County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome murder of Corcoran teen
Charleston church shooter to plead guilty in state murder case
Man hit, killed by car near Selma
Chukchansi Gold Casino partially evacuated due to gas leak
Show More
4.0 earthquake strikes near San Juan Bautista
High winds topple trees and causes damage throughout Fresno
Teen arrested in connection with beer run turned armed robbery in Fresno County
Efforts by police and firefighters saved family from a burning house in Los Banos
PG&E reports 2,600 customers without power in Fresno area due to wind damage
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Rep. Devin Nunes returns to the Valley amid controversy in Washington
Man hit, killed by car near Selma
Chukchansi Gold Casino partially evacuated due to gas leak
More Video