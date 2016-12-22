California DOJ opens investigation into Kern Co SO and Bakersfield PD

California Attorney General Kamala Harris has launched an investigation into the Kern County Sheriff's Office and the Bakersfield Police Department over potential civil rights violations.The investigations center around allegations of excessive force, concerns over officer-involved shootings, deaths in custody and civil rights violations."Excessive use of force and police misconduct erode and undermine the public's trust in our law enforcement agencies," said Attorney General Harris. "These investigations will objectively, impartially, and thoroughly examine whether the Kern County Sheriff's Office or the Bakersfield Police Department engaged in a pattern or practice of excessive force or other civil rights violations. We look forward to working collaboratively with the Sheriff's Office and the Police Department, as well as with the community, to address any civil rights violations or other issues that we may find during these investigations."Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.