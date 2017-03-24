  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
CALIFORNIA

Caltrans crews call on CA lawmakers for more resources to fix roads

EMBED </>More News Videos

Gov. Jerry Brown and legislatures are combing through a $6 billion funding package to offer relief for the entire state. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
With signs in their hands, Caltrans workers and local Central Valley leaders banded together, calling on lawmakers in Sacramento to pass a transportation funding measure to fix badly damaged roads.

Recent storms have made driving conditions worse, and lawmakers from Fresno, Madera and Kings Counties spent Friday morning urging the governor and legislature to pass a bill that will provide funding to repair highways and roads.

Gov. Jerry Brown and legislatures are combing through a $6 billion funding package to offer relief for the entire state. The bill would give the city and county of Fresno about $18 million a year for repairs.

Council member Esmeralda Soria says this would drastically help with the city's $250 million deferred street maintenance.

"We don't have enough funding to keep up with the maintenance and repairs that our infrastructure needs," Soria said.

Orville Thomas with California Alliance for Jobs is fighting to remind legislatures of that. And his team purchased five billboards on major freeways leading into the capital to make the message loud and clear.

"Right now, about 60 percent of California roads are at a failing grade, and we really want to make sure these roads are being addressed," he said.

Caltrans District 6 director Sharri Ehlert says previous transportation measures have helped, but adds the funding only goes so far.

"You've seen a lot of improvements along Highway 99 in those areas that we've invested with the Prop 1B," Ehlert explained. "That money is gone, they've been exhausted and so now with that, it's great we had a one-time infusion, but we need a more stable long-time funding source."

It's one that will not only repair roads and highways but create new jobs as well because the bill is being fine-tuned, it is unclear what this will cost taxpayers.

The deadline for passage of the funding bill is April 6.
Related Topics:
newscaltranscaliforniaFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Legislation introduced to provide abortion pill at college health centers
Dine-and-dash dater strikes again
'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride turns 50 at Disneyland
Video shows moment that caused suspect to shoot himself in Hawthorne
More california
NEWS
ANALYSIS: Defied by Republicans, President Trump crashes into sharp realities
Fact-checking Trump's 'repeal and replace' Obamacare timeline
US reviewing airstrikes in Iraq and Syria that may have killed 100s of civilians
Planned Parenthood proponents gather in Downtown Hanford in support of Obamacare
Democrats react to collapse of GOP health care bill: 'So much for "The Art of the Deal"'
More News
Top Stories
Ryan pulls 'fundamentally flawed' GOP health care bill
Planned Parenthood proponents gather in Downtown Hanford in support of Obamacare
Clovis education program focuses on high school students hoping for teaching career
House GOP abruptly pulls Donald Trump's health care bill
Brother of courageous Fresno mom: 'She made sure those babies would live'
New Dick's Sporting Goods store opens in Riverpark
Trump administration approves Keystone XL pipeline
Show More
Fresno firefighters save home after car, carport fire
Fresno Police looking for a person of interest seen in video walking away from murder scene
High waters shut down Lost Lake near Friant Dam in Fresno County
Family files wrongful death claim against city of Lemoore after man dies in police custody
Family of London doctor with roots in South Valley talk about his heroic actions during terror attack
More News
Top Video
Clovis education program focuses on high school students hoping for teaching career
Planned Parenthood proponents gather in Downtown Hanford in support of Obamacare
Today's Top Stories
Fresno mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day later
More Video