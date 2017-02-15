CALIFORNIA

Camping reservations at Oceano Dunes canceled for this weekend

FILE: Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area (Reed Saxon)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Recent storm activity, hazardous conditions at Arroyo Grande Creek, and expected weekend storms have caused authorities to close the campgrounds at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area. All reservations are canceled from Wednesday through Sunday night.

The day use area will also be closed on Friday and Saturday.

Authorities say the North Beach Campground at Pismo State Beach remains closed due to flooding and the Oso Flaco Lake Natural Area is also closed.

For additional and updated information, call (805) 473-7220.
