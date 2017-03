The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) says a Mariposa County inmate walked out of the Sierra Conservation Center Mount Bullion Conservation Camp near Mariposa on Monday. He was captured Tuesday morning.Inmate Blake Castro, 31, was reported missing during an inmate count Monday, March 20th. Several law enforcement agencies began searching for Castro.The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said Castro was captured around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.