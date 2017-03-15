FRESNO

Car burglaries on the rise in Northeast Fresno

Thieves in the wee hours of the morning were caught walking around neighborhoods, looking through car windows for things to steal. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Surveillance video caught what was clearly a classic crime of opportunity; thieves in the wee hours of the morning, walking around neighborhoods, looking through car windows for things to steal.

The video was a recent instance of the crime happening in Northeast Fresno-- but it is not the only one.

Fresno police said at a Holiday Inn a few days prior bandits were caught on surveillance video pulling up next to a Jeep. Within a matter of seconds, they broke the glass and took off with expensive video equipment.

Sgt. Michael Landon said it all comes down to one thing.

"People leaving valuables in the car-- that's always the catch."

Landon told us in the last 14 days the Northeast Police District has seen a 20-percent increase in vehicle burglaries; creating a total of nearly 50 reported incidents in just two weeks.

"It's pretty much spread out throughout Northeast Fresno. Residential neighborhoods commercial areas," said Landon.

Places like where John Shelton works out.

"There's always discussions at the gym about break-ins and what's going on in the car, and you can see evidence out here like glass on the ground and stuff like that-- so it's happening."

It is also happening along Shaw and Maple near Fresno State, where student Irena Boginski parks-- she, however, has lucked out.

"I left my laptop in the trunk and I forgot to lock my car and I ran back to my car at the end of the day and my stuff was still there."

But Landon told us while it may seem convenient to leave valuables in your car-- don't, because thieves are on the prowl for anything of any value.

"Simple message is you just cannot leave anything in your vehicle anymore, people are breaking windows to cars to get change out of an ashtray all the way up to expensive laptops purses."

Fresno Police say be careful about pulling in to parking lots and putting items into your trunk before going into a store. They say that does not deter thieves from breaking into the back of your car to get your stuff.
