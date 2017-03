Police are investigating after a car ran into a Central Fresno smoke shop.The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on Monday at "I Smoke Two" near First and Ashlan. Police arrived to find a white Honda Civic backed into the front of the store with no driver found in the area.Authorities are not sure if it may have been an attempted robbery or just an accident. It's not known if anything was taken from the store.Police are still working to find the driver.