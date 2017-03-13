U.S. & WORLD

Man killed because carjacker is mad over manual transmission

EMBED </>More News Videos

A father is murdered in front of his family by carjackers in north Harris County.

HOUSTON --
A father was shot and killed in front of his wife and 10-year-old daughter after being carjacked because the killer didn't know how to use a manual transmission, police said.

It happened just before midnight near Richcrest Dr. and Greenbriar Park.


Pedro Aguilar, 47, was in his car on the street in front of an apartment complex when two men in their late teens to early 20's approached him to carjack him, police said.

They weren't able to get the car into drive because it was a manual transmission, not an automatic, and shot the man in anger, police said.

The victim died at the scene.

The two men fled the scene.


Report a typo to the ABC13 digital staff

Related Topics:
newscrimecarjackingmurderu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Fresno health care professionals run into unexpected problems on medical mission trip to Southeast Asia
Attorney general seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys
Texas mom pulls gun on another mom in school drop-off line
Air Force sergeant gives K9 partner one last hug
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Kellyanne Conway doesn't have 'any evidence' of surveillance claims
Police arrest a gang member with a sawed off shotgun in Southwest Fresno
Police arrest man waiving gun on Fresno streets
Shots fired at Ferguson protest sparked by new documentary
More News
Top Stories
Multiple vehicle crash causing major delays on SB HWY 99 in Fresno
Large pothole along Highway 99 causes car damage, traffic delays in Fresno
Fresno restaurant owner speaks out after backlash against Hispanics comment
Parents ask for community help to save St. Helen's School of Fresno from closure
Coalinga mayor says city real estate booming after commercial cannabis growing approved
Highway 41 to Yosemite National Park partially reopened
Police make arrest after busting suspected central-Fresno heroin deal
Show More
Suspected car thief arrested in Fresno
Authorities still searching for suspects in Orange Cove double homicide
St. Helen's Catholic school in Fresno to close after 60 years
Four teens arrested after string of robberies across Hanford, Lemoore
Fresno man connected to death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez arrested
More News
Top Video
Large pothole along Highway 99 causes car damage, traffic delays in Fresno
Fresno restaurant owner speaks out after backlash against Hispanics comment
Parents ask for community help to save St. Helen's School of Fresno from closure
Police make arrest after busting suspected central-Fresno heroin deal
More Video