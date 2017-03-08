CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Clovis Police look for necklace thief

Police in Clovis are asking for the public's help in identifying a man, who they say, was caught on camera taking a necklace from the Gold-N-More store at the Sierra Vista Mall on Tuesday.In the video, the man is scene grabbing the necklace and running away. Police say the necklace was 14k gold and worth about $3,500 to $4,000.The suspect was described as a young Hispanic male, 5'7" to 5'9" tall and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, khaki pants and was driving a gray Pontiac Vibe.If you have any information, you are asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2556.