Celebrities react to death of Roger Moore

British actor Roger Moore gestures during an interview in the Studio City section of Los Angeles, April 22, 1996. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

British actor Sir Roger Moore passed away on Tuesday, his family said in a statement. Moore was best known for his roles as James Bond, a character he played in several films throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Celebrities expressed their condolences on social media after Moore's death.

