Central Unified graffiti threat suspect has been arrested, booked on felony charge

A female student from Central High School West Campus was taken into custody Wednesday morning for threatening violence on campus through graffiti-- placing the school on high alert."We're always going to take this stuff serious because we just can't take that chance," said Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff PIO. "It raised a lot of panic, both on the campus and with parents, so we put the resources there to determine who was responsible."The writing was found on the wall in a girl's restroom Tuesday afternoon, and the school sent messages to parents Tuesday night and Wednesday morning about the threat letting them know there would be added security.One parent said, "It's a little scary-- my daughters only a freshman so I got four more years of this to go."Fresno County Sheriff's Department worked together with Central Unified School District to find the suspect, and deputies stayed on campus throughout the day until an arrest was made."It's good we got this girl, we're holding her accountable and we just hope she realizes the severity of what she did," said Botti.Central Unified wants to remind parents student safety is a top priority and take any and all threats to their students or staff seriously."I don't know the intentions of this girl, there are some that might think this is funny but in this day and age it's not a joking matter," said Botti.The student has been booked on a felony charge and the case is being turned over to the District Attorney's Office.