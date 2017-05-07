FRESNO

Change of command ceremony held at Fresno Air National Guard base

In a change of command ceremony, members of the 144th Fighter Wing officially welcomed their new bosses Sunday. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
New leaders are taking the helm at the Fresno Air National Guard base.

In a change of command ceremony, members of the 144th Fighter Wing officially welcomed their new bosses Sunday. Lt. Col. Christopher Corliss says it's an honor to take control of the 144th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group.

He says it's an opportunity for the former commander to say goodbye as the new leader sets new expectations for their division.

"I take it as a great honor to be able to be the one to set the stage for them because they do a lot of great work and they deserve to be rewarded and taken care of, and it's an honor to be that person for them," Corliss said.

The 144th Fighter Wing is a unit of the Air National Guard.

They are stationed at the Fresno Air National Guard base and act as air defense for the United States.
