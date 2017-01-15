FRESNO

Charity walk raises thousands for Poverello House
Starting at just 40 people, the event has grown to more than 200 with proceeds benefiting the Poverello House. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For the past six years, Miles Alexander has spent time during his birthday weekend to give back to the community.

He and his family organize a race in his honor to celebrate his passion. Starting at just 40 people, the event has grown to more than 200 with proceeds benefiting the Poverello House. This year's goal was $5,000.

"I think every year we get more and more people interested," Alexander's aunt Lorna Hernandez said. "They just see us out here. Already, we have people on the trail asking us about what we're doing. So, just seeing everybody in the birthday spirit motivates people to get involved."

Alexander came up with the idea while volunteering at the organization years back. His family says this was the largest event so far.
