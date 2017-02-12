NEWS

Child porn suspect to judge: 'It's not like I was murdering someone'

EMBED </>More News Videos

Stephen Joseph Spear (WTVD)

By
RAEFORD, North Carolina --
The owner of a Hoke County animal shelter accused of animal cruelty and now child pornography charges pleaded for mercy in court Friday saying, "It's not like I was murdering someone."

Stephen Joseph Spear was escorted into a Hoke County courtroom by a deputy and wasted no time asking for a bond reduction once he took his seat.

Instead, District Court Judge Chris Rhue raised the 69-year-old's bond from $228,000 to $1 million, citing his previous child porn charges in Cumberland County.

Stephen Joseph Spear



The judge took his time weighing the request, explaining the severity of Spear's current charges.

RELATED: Hoke County animal shelter owner charged with child pornography

He is charged with 110 counts of possession child porn after detectives found images of children involved in sexual activity on his computer during their investigation of alleged animal cruelty.


In January, 2016, authorities raided The Haven-Friends for Life no-kill shelter and removed about 600 animals following complaints about neglect.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Investigators said they found at least 15 dead dogs in scattered burial sites throughout the shelter property.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Spear and his wife were charged with three counts of felony possession of controlled substance and four counts of cruelty to animals.


This isn't the first time Spear has faced child porn charges. In 2009, he was charged with 18 counts of child pornography while he was a teacher at Fayetteville Tech. He agreed to a plea deal and was not required to register as a sex offender in that case.



Meanwhile, Judge Rhue ordered Spear to have no contact with children other than family. He's also prohibited from using the internet unless it's for legal research.

If convicted, Spears could spend the rest of his life behind bars. His next court date is set for March 1.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsanimal crueltyanimal abusesex offenseRaeford
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Grammy-Winning Jazz, Pop and R'n'B Singer Al Jarreau Dead at 76
Trump Adviser Doubles Down on Claims of Voter Fraud and of 'Thousands' of Voters Bused Into New Hampshire
Washington State Attorney General: President Trump Is 'Not Reading' the Constitution
Ed dept misidentifies activist, has to apologize for apology
More News
Top Stories
Mobile home park residents fear repeat of devastating '97 flood in Madera County
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
Los Banos community holds homecoming for family affected by temporary travel ban
Oroville Dam's emergency spillway utilized for first time in 48-year history
Flash flooding soaks Le Grand neighborhoods
18-year-old arrested in connection with Fresno's latest murder also suspect in another murder
Merced Police investigating officer involved shooting that sends suspect to hospital
Show More
Immigration raids net 160 arrests throughout SoCal, ICE says
8 Coalinga State Hospital patients arrested for child pornography possession
New flooding concerns prompt more evacuation warnings in Madera County
South Valley crews keep close eye on roadways
Another round of heavy rain floods Mariposa streets
More News
Top Video
Los Banos community holds homecoming for family affected by temporary travel ban
Oroville Dam's emergency spillway utilized for first time in 48-year history
Mobile home park residents fear repeat of devastating '97 flood in Madera County
Flash flooding soaks Le Grand neighborhoods
More Video