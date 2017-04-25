U.S. & WORLD

Chipotle announces investigation into breach in payment system

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

Chipotle officials posted on their website they have learned about, and are currently investigating, a breach in their payment systems.

In the statement officials say they detected unauthorized activity on their network that supports payment processing for purchases made in their restaurants. They took immediate action and in their statement said, "We believe actions we have taken have stopped the unauthorized activity, and we have implemented additional security enhancements."

Officials said their investigation surrounds transactions made from March 24, 2017 through April 18, 2017.

To read the full statement click here.
Related Topics:
newschipotleu.s. & worldinvestigation
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Schools offering traditional classes to students recovering from addiction
California judge blocks President Trump order on sanctuary city
Arkansas executes 2 inmates on the same gurney, hours apart
2 found guilty in 1st trial over Cliven Bundy standoff in Nevada
More u.s. & world
NEWS
White House names border protection official as new Secret Service head
White House spokesman: 'I don't know' if Michael Flynn broke law over Russia payments
Chobani yogurt company sues conspiracy theorist and InfoWars host Alex Jones for alleged defamation
Federal judge rules Trump cannot punish sanctuary cities by withholding funds
More News
Top Stories
California judge blocks President Trump order on sanctuary city
Ricky Reynolds admits to selling marijuana in former Fresno Police Deputy Chief Keith Foster case
19-year-old suspect accused of killing 83-year-old woman in Tulare County
1-year-old girl found safe after alleged abduction by armed father in Rancho Cucamonga
Man rushed to the hospital after Central Fresno shooting
Clovis 4th of July festival canceled in 2017
Scores of roosters rescued after deputies bust Kerman cockfighting ring
Show More
Arkansas executes 2 inmates on the same gurney, hours apart
Madera Police arrest accused sexual predator who lured 12-year-old on Facebook
Doctors in South Valley murder trial testify that child died of blunt force trauma
2 killed after a pickup truck and semi-truck collide in Merced County
Statute of limitations may free Fresno Unified school bus driver accused of child molestation
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos