MADERA COUNTY

CHP believes alcohol involved in deadly crash near Millerton Lake

EMBED </>More Videos

A 22-year-old Fresno woman died in the crash along Highway 145. All three people in the car were ejected, and no one was wearing a seatbelt. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Authorities are looking into a deadly crash in Madera County, and they believe alcohol may have been involved.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday night on Highway 145 near Road 211. The California Highway Patrol says the driver and two passengers had just left Millerton Lake when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The CHP says the car went off a cliff, hit a fence and overturned several times. All three people in the car were ejected, and no one was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver, a 22-year-old Fresno woman, died. A 25-year-old female passenger and 27-year-old male passenger are both dealing with major injuries.
Related Topics:
newsMillerton Lakemadera countycrashMillerton Lake
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
Semi-truck carrying hay overturns, closing HWY 99 and HWY 152 interchange
Robbery suspect in custody after high-speed chase on Highway 99
New business in Oakhurst is catering to craft connoisseurs with its own whiskey, brandies, and more
Department of Defense honoring Valley Children's Hospital for supporting military personnel
Hazmat crews work to clean up fiery crash on Highway 99
More madera county
NEWS
2 dead, over a dozen rescued from multiple Kern River accidents
North Korea launches short range missile
U.S. Navy Seal killed in accident at Fleet Week event
Boy flies off slide at Bay Area water park on opening day
Merkel suggests Europe can't count on US and UK as much as in past
More News
Top Stories
Separate overnight shootings leave two dead in Fresno
Pine Flat Lake boating accident victims are Uber CEO's parents
Chipotle warning Fresno-area restaurants affected by payment card data breach
U.S. Navy Seal killed in accident at Fleet Week event
Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at age 69
UK police release photo of concert bomber
Boating accident at Pine Flat Lake leaves woman dead, husband injured
Show More
Fresno murder suspect arrested nearly one year after crime
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester
High-speed chase suspect confesses to violent robberies across Valley
One killed, two injured in HWY 99 crash in Downtown Fresno
Businesses reopen after massive tanker explosion in Atwater
More News
Top Video
Separate overnight shootings leave two dead in Fresno
Boating accident at Pine Flat Lake leaves woman dead, husband injured
Fresno murder suspect arrested nearly one year after crime
High-speed chase suspect confesses to violent robberies across Valley
More Video