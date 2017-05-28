CHP believes alcohol involved in deadly crash near Millerton Lake

Authorities are looking into a deadly crash in Madera County, and they believe alcohol may have been involved.The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday night on Highway 145 near Road 211. The California Highway Patrol says the driver and two passengers had just left Millerton Lake when the driver lost control of the vehicle.The CHP says the car went off a cliff, hit a fence and overturned several times. All three people in the car were ejected, and no one was wearing a seatbelt.The driver, a 22-year-old Fresno woman, died. A 25-year-old female passenger and 27-year-old male passenger are both dealing with major injuries.