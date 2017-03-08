FRESNO

CHP pulls over car in Fresno, finds man had been shot

A man is in the hospital after being found shot in Northeast Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
A man is in the hospital after being found shot in Northeast Fresno.

Police say CHP officers pulled over a vehicle at Bullard and Highway 41 just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Four people were inside and one of them had a gunshot wound to the rib area. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police are still trying to find out exactly where the shooting happened, but they do say it may be tied to shots fired in a Downtown Fresno neighborhood.

"We did have a shot spotter event that happened, perhaps about 30 minutes prior to this traffic stop and we're looking at that aspect to see if where the location of the shooting actually occurred," said Lt. Steve Card, Fresno Police Department.

Police also say the vehicle was hit by gunfire. They do not have a motive or suspects at this time.
