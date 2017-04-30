FRESNO COUNTY

CHP searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run near Kettleman City

The California Highway Patrol says a woman was driving northbound near Utica Avenue when a red car sideswiped her, causing her to lose control and cross the median into on coming traffic where she hit another car. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are still searching for the suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run collision on Interstate 5 near Kettleman City.

The crash happened Saturday morning around 8 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol says a woman was driving northbound near Utica Avenue when a red car sideswiped her, causing her to lose control and cross the median into on coming traffic where she hit another car.

She was transported to the CRMC in Fresno where she later died. The driver of the red car kept going and could now face felony hit-and-run charges.
