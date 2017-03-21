City of Fresno seeing alarming spike in traffic fatalities, most pedestrian related

Ten people have been killed in pedestrian involved traffic accidents so far this year; an increase from a total of six pedestrians killed at this exact time last year."We are really on a pace we do not want to be on in terms of not only fatalities in our city, but pedestrian fatalities as well," said Jerry Dyer, Fresno Police Chief.Dyer said they have seen a pattern in the fatalities, where nine out of 10 of these pedestrians were either jaywalking, under the influence, or both; and at least three were considered to be homeless."We know when alcohol is involved it impairs their judgement and causes them to do things they normally wouldn't do."The department continues to increase safety, but say they have not been able to hold as many pedestrian operations as 2016. This is caused by a need to police gang activity and the high number of demonstrations held in the city this year."When they're doing those demonstrations they're not able to do the things we want them to do, and that is to enforce traffic safety laws and that is to make sure motorists remain safe and pedestrians will be safe," said Dyer.Fresno Police have put billboards up in different parts of the city for public awareness, and want people to be aware of their surroundings-- whether you are stepping into the street or behind the wheel.Chief Dyer also told us all of these pedestrian deaths have happened in the dark, and wants to make it clear if you are crossing a street that you need to be in a well lit area and using a crosswalk.