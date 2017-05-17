FRESNO

Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of group of Northeast Fresno residents dealing with discolored water

Corroded valves, fittings, and pipes at Harry Rixman's Northeast Fresno home have all been replaced. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Corroded valves, fittings, and pipes at Harry Rixman's Northeast Fresno home have all been replaced.

Harry still keeps a box full of rusted pipe; water tests revealed traces of lead. It cost $12,000 for Harry and his wife Patti to replace the plumbing in their house.

"We had to go out and borrow the money," said Harry.

The Rixmans are now part of a class action lawsuit filed in Fresno County Superior Court. It contends the City of Fresno knew the introduction of treated surface water to the neighborhood water supply would likely lead to the risk of corrosion in galvanized pipe.

"Every single person who is a class member should have their homes re-piped and the damage repaired at no cost to them. The city should pay, which is what we thought the city was going to do anyway," said Brian Kabateck, Consumer Rights Attorney.

Harry said he came away from a meeting in August with city officials with a good feeling.

"They said then they would follow it up and they would find a way to reimburse us and it just seems like they turned the light off."

In January, Harry learned the claim he filed with the city for reimbursement had been denied.

Harry just wants to be heard.

"Make an offer. Come out and tell me we'll pay three-quarters of it. But make me feel like the city is working for me."

Eight people are listed in the lawsuit though Kabateck said many more are involved.

"We believe there are thousands of qualified members of the class."

Treated surface water has not been blended with the neighborhood water system for many months, but the problem of discolored water persists.

As for the lawsuit, the City of Fresno does not comment on any current claims.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
