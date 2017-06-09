FRESNO COUNTY

Clerk duct-taped, tens of thousands in jewelry and cash taken during armed robbery in Caruthers

ABC30 Webstaff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's office says tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry and cash was taken Friday morning during an armed robbery at Joyeria Krystal in Caruthers.

The store clerk was tied up with duct tape while everything was wiped out. The robbers had guns and cleared out the safe, too. Sheriff's deputies believe the thieves also took the DVR that was recording security camera footage. One of the suspects wore a hat and sunglasses- the other had a hoody and possibly bandana.


The Sheriff's Department believes a getaway driver was also involved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsrobberyfresno countyCaruthers
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
ICE arrests over 50 in Central California operation
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with mail truck near Easton
Tranquillity High School students remember classmate who died before graduation
Fresno County school bringing science text books to life with garden
More fresno county
NEWS
Trump planning to reverse Cuba policy, sources say
Republicans send letters to administration urging Cuba remain open
ICE arrests over 50 in Central California operation
As Trump disputes Comey testimony, attorney navigates timeline confusion
Minnesota officer charged in fatal shooting breaks down: 'I thought I was going to die'
More News
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with mail truck near Easton
ICE arrests over 50 in Central California operation
Motorcyclist dies in Central Fresno crash
Clovis Police looking for at risk adult
Tranquillity High School students remember classmate who died before graduation
Ananya Vinay, Scripps National Spelling Bee Champ, returns home to cheering crowds
14 students tested for HIV, hepatitis after being stuck with needle, officials say
Show More
6 legal questions arising from James Comey's testimony
Fresno Police catch suspect who they say broke into code enforcement vehicles
Visalia Police arrest driver of pickup truck they say was involved in hit-and-run
Surveillance video shows man robbing Cricket Wireless store in Madera
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in minor crash on Highway 180
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
PHOTOS: Obamas buy house they were renting in DC
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos