Clerk duct-taped, tens of thousands in jewelry and cash taken during armed robbery in Caruthers

The robbery took place at Joyeria Krystal in Caruthers. Fourth armed robbery in that area recently. Unclear if crimes are related. — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) June 9, 2017

The Fresno County Sheriff's office says tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry and cash was taken Friday morning during an armed robbery at Joyeria Krystal in Caruthers.The store clerk was tied up with duct tape while everything was wiped out. The robbers had guns and cleared out the safe, too. Sheriff's deputies believe the thieves also took the DVR that was recording security camera footage. One of the suspects wore a hat and sunglasses- the other had a hoody and possibly bandana.The Sheriff's Department believes a getaway driver was also involved.