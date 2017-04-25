FRESNO COUNTY

Clovis 4th of July festival canceled in 2017

FILE (Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Clovis Kiwanis said they will not be able to put on Clovis Freedom Fest due to lack of "substantial sponsorship."

The event was scheduled to take place at Lamonica Stadium on July 4th. The Clovis Kiwanis said they lost their main sponsor this year and have not been able to find a replacement.

"It breaks my heart that the community won't be able to continue the Freedom Fest tradition this year," said Kiwanis President Matt Teresi.

The Kiwanis Club said 100 percent of the funds generated go directly back into Clovis through scholarships, school support, youth sports clubs, veterans, and community events.
Related Topics:
news4th of julyfresno countyClovis
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Driver of stolen semi-truck kills motorcycle rider in Fresno County hit and run, authorities say
Scores of roosters rescued after deputies bust Kerman cockfighting ring
Pickup truck smashes into a Clovis business
3 dead after car crashes into canal near Selma
More fresno county
NEWS
White House backtracks after Trump opens door to delaying funding for border wall
Top foreign policy moments of Trump's 1st 100 days
Arkansas executes 2 inmates on the same gurney, hours apart
Russia may be aiding Taliban, US general in Afghanistan says
More News
Top Stories
Scores of roosters rescued after deputies bust Kerman cockfighting ring
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in Rancho Cucamonga
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire following 2017 season
Madera Police arrest accused sexual predator who lured 12-year-old on Facebook
Arkansas executes 2 inmates on the same gurney, hours apart
Doctors in South Valley murder trial testify that child died of blunt force trauma
2 killed after a pickup truck and semi-truck collide in Merced County
Show More
Statute of limitations may free Fresno Unified school bus driver accused of child molestation
Driver of stolen semi-truck kills motorcycle rider in Fresno County hit and run, authorities say
Investigation continues after alleged sexual battery by Tulare Union janitor on student
Thousands march to commemorate anniversary of Armenian genocide
California Ag secretary welcomes thousands of students at FFA State Conference
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos