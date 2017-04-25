Clovis 4th of July festival canceled in 2017

The Clovis Kiwanis said they will not be able to put on Clovis Freedom Fest due to lack of "substantial sponsorship."The event was scheduled to take place at Lamonica Stadium on July 4th. The Clovis Kiwanis said they lost their main sponsor this year and have not been able to find a replacement."It breaks my heart that the community won't be able to continue the Freedom Fest tradition this year," said Kiwanis President Matt Teresi.The Kiwanis Club said 100 percent of the funds generated go directly back into Clovis through scholarships, school support, youth sports clubs, veterans, and community events.