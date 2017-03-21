Clovis East High School on lockdown after student 'cut'

Police are investigating an incident at Clovis East High School where one student "appears to have been cut by another individual," according to the school's Facebook page.The school said the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. before classes started. They believe police have identified and arrested the individual allegedly responsible. It was unclear if the suspect is a student.The injured student walked to their first period class and reported the incident to a staff member who provided medical assistance and notified school officers, according to the school.The school is back on their normal operating schedule.