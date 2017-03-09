Clovis PD hosts seminar on Facebook to educate parents on how to keep kids safe on the internet

Inside the computer forensics lab at Clovis PD, members of the High Tech Crimes Unit assembled behind a cell phone screen to tackle internet safety."As you all know, everybody's got a smart phone, a cell phone, or some sort of technology that's involved in most crimes," said Officer Abby Padgett, Clovis PD.For 40 minutes Wednesday night, officers fielded questions about the internet from the internet-- using Facebook Live to alert viewers how they can better protect their children and themselves."Really, kids are the expert and the parents are behind the 8 ball. We are trying to give them some tools to help them out but in reality you're not going to keep your kids off the internet," said Lt. Curt Fleming, Clovis PD.The key lies in education and having a good relationship with your children. Danger is not only lurking on social media or cell phone apps anymore-- it is present on gaming platforms like Xbox Live, where child predators can mask themselves as another player."Do not give out any personal information, especially where you go to school, all of those records can be accessed in some way shape or form," said Padgett.Officers say parents need to be aware of pitfalls too. Every day, the department says it receives several reports of identity theft."Obviously the more complex the password the better, if you can use an uppercase, a lowercase, if you can put a symbol in there and some numbers," said Flemming.Officers say it may be a hassle but they recommend people to chance their passwords every month to prevent getting hacked.