FRESNO COUNTY

Clovis PD hosts seminar on Facebook to educate parents on how to keep kids safe on the internet

EMBED </>More News Videos

Inside the computer forensics lab at Clovis PD, members of the High Tech Crimes Unit assembled behind a cell phone screen to tackle internet safety. (KFSN)

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Inside the computer forensics lab at Clovis PD, members of the High Tech Crimes Unit assembled behind a cell phone screen to tackle internet safety.

"As you all know, everybody's got a smart phone, a cell phone, or some sort of technology that's involved in most crimes," said Officer Abby Padgett, Clovis PD.

For 40 minutes Wednesday night, officers fielded questions about the internet from the internet-- using Facebook Live to alert viewers how they can better protect their children and themselves.

"Really, kids are the expert and the parents are behind the 8 ball. We are trying to give them some tools to help them out but in reality you're not going to keep your kids off the internet," said Lt. Curt Fleming, Clovis PD.

The key lies in education and having a good relationship with your children. Danger is not only lurking on social media or cell phone apps anymore-- it is present on gaming platforms like Xbox Live, where child predators can mask themselves as another player.

"Do not give out any personal information, especially where you go to school, all of those records can be accessed in some way shape or form," said Padgett.

Officers say parents need to be aware of pitfalls too. Every day, the department says it receives several reports of identity theft.

"Obviously the more complex the password the better, if you can use an uppercase, a lowercase, if you can put a symbol in there and some numbers," said Flemming.

Officers say it may be a hassle but they recommend people to chance their passwords every month to prevent getting hacked.
Related Topics:
newsfacebook liveclovisfresno countysafetyclovis police departmentClovis
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Two new council members win seats on Clovis City Council
Man convicted of peeping in bathroom at Caruthers rest stop faces charges for doing it again
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Clovis Police look for necklace thief
Competition names Fresno County's best restaurants
More fresno county
NEWS
'Serious' health, safety concerns at immigration detention facility
Body of Maine woman missing for more than a month found
FCC says it will investigate AT&T wireless 911 outage
Police arrest suspect in Nashville nurse's murder
More News
Top Stories
Now-former Fresno police officer facing charges for knocking out teen
Fresno police looking for 3 men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman
FUSD School Board officially makes district Safe Place for undocumented students and families
Man convicted of peeping in bathroom at Caruthers rest stop faces charges for doing it again
Fresno still working to clean up discolored water but EPA says they are complying with rules
Two new council members win seats on Clovis City Council
3 killed in HWY 99 crash in Merced, CHP says
Show More
Survey finds flavored tobacco products easier to get than fruits and vegetables in Central CA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Clovis Police look for necklace thief
Mother and newborn endure violent home invasion
3.7 earthquake strikes near Pinnacles National Park, USGS says
VIDEO: Pennsylvania daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
More News
Top Video
FUSD School Board officially makes district Safe Place for undocumented students and families
Fresno police looking for 3 men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman
Now-former Fresno police officer facing charges for knocking out teen
Immigrant women held rally at Fresno City Hall for International Women's Day
More Video