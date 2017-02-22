FRESNO COUNTY

Clovis police looking for suspects who robbed janitor at elementary school

Clovis police are looking for two people who robbed a school janitor and the incident was all caught on camera. (KFSN)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Clovis police are looking for two people who robbed a school janitor and the incident was all caught on camera.

It happened Friday night at Miramonte Elementary School.

Officers said two people approached the man who was sitting in his truck in the school parking lot. In the video, you can see one man walk up and point a gun at the driver's side window. He demanded the janitor "give over everything".

The victim then handed over his phone before the two suspects ran out of the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clovis police.
