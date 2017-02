Clovis police need your help in finding a missing at-risk adult Sunday.Donald Hunter, 83, was last seen on Wednesday at 8 a.m. Neighbors saw him near his home close to Shaw and Villa Avenues.Hunter was driving a tan 2004 Jeep Wrangler with license plate number 5-J-B-L-5-0-0. Hunter is considered at-risk due to medical conditions.If you have any information on his whereabouts you're asked to call Clovis police.