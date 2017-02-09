Construction worker killed in accident on HWY 17 from Los Banos

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS (KFSN) --Construction company Graniterock confirms a worker killed after being struck by truck on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains was from Los Banos.
The company identifies the man as 54-year-old Robert Gill who has been with the company for 15 years.
According to authorities, the accident happened while a crew was cleaning up debris from a Highway 17 mudslide where a dump truck backed over Gill by accident.
Another worker was injured and has been identified as Stephen Whitmire. His status is currently unknown.
Gill leaves behind a wife and two kids.
